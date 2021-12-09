Here’s the ultimate travel checklist for solo travellers

Winters are the perfect time to take a step away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and explore new destinations.

While the Covid-19 pandemic halted travel plans for quite some time, more and more places are now opening up and welcoming tourists. But before jetting off to your dream destination, it’s always helpful to consider expert recommendations to make your trip as seamless as possible — especially if you are travelling solo.

So what are you waiting for? Take a look at these helpful insights and suggestions by Guwahati-based travel curator Indrani Bordoloi and plan the perfect solo vacay!

Book tickets early

Booking tickets several months before the actual journey is always a safe bet, said Indrani. “If you have a proper travel calendar and make prior booking, it’ll help you draft a cost effective plan,” she told indianexpress.com. But not only will this practice save money, it will also ensure that you don’t panic at the last minute, and splurge exorbitantly trying to get yourself a room. “It will instead give you the breathing space you truly require while travelling,” she said.

Research your destinations

It’s imperative that you research a destination before visiting it. ”Read about the place as much as possible. Look up official sites and authentic blogs about the place, and then shortlist places and activities accordingly,” she suggested.

Travel light, pack accordingly

Indrani suggested a ‘travel capsule wardrobe”, which is handy and convenient, and saves time and space. “Your wardrobe should ideally contain 5-6 pairs of clothes that can be mixed and matched with each other or accessoried to turn them into new outfits every time,” she said.

She suggested wearing heavier clothes while travelling via air, as it will save “you a ton of luggage space.” For your basic skincare and make-up bag, Indrani recommended a mosturiser or CC cream with sun protection, roll-on highlighters, kajal, lipstick and an effective make-up remover.

Be open to new experiences

“While travelling to a new place, always experience the local cuisine,” said Indrani. She also recommended using public transport, as “you will be contributing to the local revenue.” Rather than choosing a fancy hotel, “explore homestays”.

Safety first

Travelling solo can be a daunting experience with many getting overwhelmed with the planning involved. But, worry not as Indrani shared the perfect trick — follow the “local clock” as much as possible. “In the Northeast, for example, where the sun rises early during summers and sets relatively sooner during winters, start your day as early as possible so that you can cover maximum areas or activities,” she advised.

Precautionary measures such as a following a proper route, informing your friends and family about your itinerary and having a back-up plan for emergencies is also recommended.

