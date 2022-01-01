Are you oiling your hair the right way this winter? Here’s what a dermatologist says

Winter is the perfect season to relax and rejuvenate. However, festive celebrations and the cheer of beginning a new year ensure that we get a little less time to indulge in proper self-care sessions. Winter essentials include regular hair oil massages to keep scalp dryness at bay, but many tend to miss out on this important step of hair care routine.

ALSO READ | These two daily habits might be causing hair loss

Dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty took to Instagram to address common concerns such as these and suggested ways to oil your hair the right way. Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Rashmi Shetty (@drrashmishettyra)

She suggested consulting a dermatologist if your scalp feels dry, flakey and sensitive. If the underlying problem is not dandruff, you can safely go ahead with oiling your hair and scalp, as per the dermatologist.

“In fact, you need to oil your scalp just as similarly as you would take care of dry and undernourished skin,” she said. ”It is safe and recommended to oil your scalp to lock in hydration and maintain healthy hair.”

But, what are you supposed to do if you have an oily scalp?

The dermatologist recommends applying the oil to only the length of the hair and avoiding the scalp. This way your hair remains smooth and moisturised without any stickiness on the scalp.

Dr Shetty mentioned that pollution and toxins in the air amidst present times are an important reason why hair oiling must be encouraged. The first sign of any damage to the hair is “drying up”, she said. If you are experiencing dry hair and scalp, you need to add oil to your hair care regime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Rashmi Shetty (@drrashmishettyra)

She recommended gently massaging the scalp with slightly warm olive oil, almond oil or castor oil to help relax and rejuvenate. “A gentle application is the key to high efficacy”, she said.

ALSO READ | Hair care: Five Indian DIYs that you cannot miss

Here are some suggestions to help wash off oil:

*Take a regular amount of shampoo that you would use on a normal hair wash day and dilute the same with half a mug of water. The runny consistency will make sure that the product is spread through your hair evenly.

*One cycle of shampoo is more than enough to wash most oils out but if you’re using a heavier oil like castor oil, two rinses may be necessary.

*Don’t keep the shampoo on your hair for a very long time as it may dry it out. “Keep it quick!”, suggested Dr Shetty.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!