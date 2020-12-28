scorecardresearch
Winter hair care: Use linseed for damage and dryness

If you have frizzy hair, this concoction will give it strength and texture

December 28, 2020
This is the winter hair care you need!

Just like the skin, the hair, too, reacts differently to changing weather conditions — especially for those who experience extreme heat and cold. In winter, the sharp drop in humidity makes the scalp dry and flaky, leading to dandruff and hair damage, unless adequate conditioning is done.

If you are someone who is struggling to tame your tresses and protect them from damage, consider linseed as your go-to hair product. Linseed oil — also known as flaxseed oil or flax oil (in edible form) — is believed to be a good conditioner for the hair. It keeps it moisturized and protected, just what you need this winter.

In fact, here is a simple DIY with which you can nourish your hair at home, without worrying about stepping out and spending big bucks at the salon. Read on.

Things you will need:

Linseed – 4 cups
Water – 1 cup
Any essential oil
A bowl

Method:

* Before you begin the process, put linseed in a bowl of water and soak overnight.
* In the morning, heat it in a saucepan until it thickens, then sieve the liquid into another bowl.
* Add a few drops of any essential oil of your choice, for fragrance.
* Store the gel inside the refrigerator, or in a cool place.
* Apply this as a conditioner, after you have washed your hair. Leave it on for some time and then wash thoroughly once again to rinse it off.
* If you have frizzy hair, this concoction will give it strength and texture.

Would you like to try it?

