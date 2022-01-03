This winter, give your home a cosy makeover with these décor tips

January 3, 2022 8:50:38 pm
As a new year begins, people get ready to spruce up their home space by giving it a vibrant makeover. After all, even the minutest décor changes can make a huge difference. So, what better than cozying up your decor with the trendiest additions this winter?
The season’s picks are statement lights and neutral palettes, lots of sunlight and perhaps a touch of green. Here are a few suggestions:
Interesting vases
Of late, uniquely shaped vases have been a hot favourite and rightly so. They can spruce up any corner, and also look bright with colourful flowers. Rustic designs found prevalence this year, complemented by modern backgrounds.
Statement lights
Statement lights can instantly liven up the mood of the room, and also make one feel relaxed. Vintage designs, uniquely shaped lamps, neon signs — there is the right kind of light for every mood.
Modern furniture
From statement chairs to minimalist dining tables, sleek and aesthetically pleasing design are a must-have. The casual blend of modern elegance and sensibility makes perfect sense for the modern user due, especially in the work from home set up.
Natural spaces
During the lockdown months, people grew fond of adding more greenery to their homes. It was a welcome addition to home décor as plants can easily add a unique touch to a space and freshen it up. Indoor plants such as peace lilies, lucky bamboo, ferns, money plant, snake plant etc look great.
Are you going to try any of these décor additions this year?
