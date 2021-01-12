scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Chapped lips? Try this 3-step easy DIY remedy

Say hello to soft, pink lips with this natural remedy!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 12, 2021 7:11:18 pm
Did you know you can take care of your lips naturally?

Winter is here, and so are the seasonal skincare issues associated with the dry and cold season. And while we opt for various treatments and DIYs to keep the skin glowing and moisturised, many of us forget to take care of our lips. If winter is giving you a hard time by making your lips discoloured and chapped, move beyond applying lip blams and try some natural remedies.

Here’s a three-step guide to get rosy, dewy lips from DIY beauty blogger Vandana Goswami.

Step 1

Sugar scrub

Ingredients

Crushed sugar
Coconut oil

Method

Mix both crushed sugar and coconut oil and apply on the lips.

Step 2

DIY bleaching mixture

Ingredients

Honey
Lemon juice
Cotton ball

Method

Mix lemon juice and honey together and apply over the lips using a cotton ball.

Step 3

DIY lip balm

Ingredients

Beetroot juice
Aloe vera gel
Coconut oil

Method

Mix all the ingredients together and apply.

