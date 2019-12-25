Winter skincare: Easy tips for normal, dry, oily and combination skin types

It is important to know your skin type. (Source: File Photo) It is important to know your skin type. (Source: File Photo)

Cold weather not only affects one’s health by leading to ailments like flu and fever, the dry weather can also wreak havoc on the skin. But before taking any skincare precautions, it is essential to know one’s skin type. After all, the skin too tries to adapt to the change in season, and tends to become drier and more inflamed in winters. Also, it must be noted that different skin types react differently to changing weather. For instance, an acne-prone skin might worsen because the skin makes efforts to produce more oil to help hydrate the dry skin as the pores are blocked, leading to increased acne.

Dr Pallavi Sule, Mumbai-based dermatologist and aesthetic physician shares winter care tips for different skin types.

Normal to dry skin

*Cleanse with a gentle skin cleanser

*Apply toner which is alcohol-free

*Apply enough moisturing cream

*Apply sunblock with SPF 30

*Remove make-up with micellar water and apply moisturiser followed by a retinol-based cream

Don’t let you skin suffer. Take adequate precautions. (Source: File Photo) Don’t let you skin suffer. Take adequate precautions. (Source: File Photo)

Combination to oily

*Apply oily skin cleanser (salicylic based) to be used once a day to unclog the pores

*Applying toner to soothen the inflamed skin and tighten pores will reduce oil

*Used water-based (paraffin moisturiser) to hydrate the skin

*Use sunblock with SPF 30

*One can apply vitamin C cream in the day time before the sunscreen

Winter season leads to dryness, and hence maintaining the skin’s hydration level is very important.

Here are some general tips to ensure your skin is always glowing

Hydrate well

As the temperature is now cooler, one tends to drink less water. But that is not a good thing to do. One must be watchful about water intake so as to keep the body hydrated, preventing dehydration of the skin. In fact, keep the water intake optimal all through the year.

Bundle up

Protect the hand, feet and head from the cold by keeping them covered at all times. This also helps increase the body’s blood circulation.

Sunblock

Most of the times we feel that no visible sunlight means no sun damage, but that’s not the case. The UVA and UVB rays are very much present and cause sunburns, increased pigmentation and so on. Hence it is very important to apply a good sunscreen generously every two-three hours.

Bathe with lukewarm water

Using very hot water on the skin leads to dryness and dehydration and which further leads to inflammation and redness. (Source: File Photo) Using very hot water on the skin leads to dryness and dehydration and which further leads to inflammation and redness. (Source: File Photo)

We all like to take hot showers in the cold weather, but using very hot water on the skin leads to dryness and dehydration and which further leads to inflammation and redness. To avoid this, keep the water lukewarm and use a mild moisturising soap.

Moisturise

It is very important to moisturise the skin at least two-three times a day. This keeps the epithelium intact and we can avoid the dryness and inflammation. Use an intense moisturiser free of sulphates and parabens.

Nourish well

Relish green leafy vegetables and fruits. All coloured fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants which help fight the free radical damage in the body. Also, it is very important to pep up the levels of the omega fatty acids 3,6 and essential fatty acids in the body. So consume flax seeds, muskmelon seeds etc. This helps skin become soft and supple.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd