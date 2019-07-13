Wimbledon 2019 Final: Some traditions that make this tournament even more interesting

Wimbledon 2019 Final: Emerald green and pristine white outfits are the hallmark of Wimbledon, one of the most prestigious grand slam in tennis. After two weeks of the tournament, the fans are eagerly waiting for the finale, wherein Roger Federer will play against Novak Djokovic in men’s singles while Serena Williams is presently taking on Simona Halep in the women’s final.

Irrespective of whoever wins, it will be a historic occasion for sure. 37-year-old Williams is chasing an eighth All England Club singles crown which would see her match Australian Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 major singles titles. On the other hand, world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic now stands between Federer, the oldest finalist here since Ken Rosewall in 1974, and a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon title in Sunday’s showpiece.

The ladies take Centre stage… A 24th Grand Slam for Serena or a first #Wimbledon title for Simona#Wimbledon | @serenawilliams | @Simona_Halep pic.twitter.com/wlItuPVzGx — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019

48th meeting 🎾

16th in a Grand Slam 🙌 Predictions? #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/aHVQjB3282 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019

The annual tennis tournament, considered to be among the most traditional of sporting events, certainly has its customs and peculiarities. The All England Club takes this rule very seriously. The rule has only gotten more strict over the years. Here are some interesting traditions that make Wimbledon the way it is.

Strawberries and Cream

If reports are to be believed strawberries and cream are the most iconic snacks dating back to 1509 when Thomas Wolsey first served strawberries and cream at a banquet. Some folklore suggests that King George V brought strawberries and cream to Wimbledon. However, an older account says that the fruit, like tennis, symbolizes the arrival of summer, which is why it is served at every Wimbledon.

According to NBC Sports, the tournament brings in an estimated two million berries and 1,820 gallons of cream each year to satisfy hungry spectators. The official tournament strawberry is of the Elsanta variety.

The Royal Box

For a long time, the royal family has made its presence known at the All England Club as huge supporters of the game.

Ralph Lauren’s touch

The dress code changed for the first time when the club approached American designer Ralph Lauren for designing all the official outfits in navy blue and cream. And when it comes to the contenders, there is a strict rule which allows them to wear only crisp white outfits for the game and on the court.

Pay Parity

It was only after much debate on pay parity that equilibrium was brought to the prize money given to men’s and women’s champions. Wimbledon defended giving men more money by saying they had to play more sets in the tournament, but the payout has been equal since 2007.

Natural grass surface

All major grand slams are currently played on some type of artificial surface, except for Wimbledon. The historic tournament is the only major that is still played on natural grass.

High on fashion.

From the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex to Maisie Williams and Carole Middleton, the annual tennis tournament is attended by many celebrities. Whether it’s royal rule-breakers like Meghan Markle, who came to watch pal Serena Williams’s match against Kaja Juvan wearing skinny jeans and a pinstriped blazer from L’Agence, or perennial cool girl Sienna Miller, whose tan Ralph Lauren suiting stole the show on day seven, the vibe courtside has always been fashionable.

Roof overhead

For the first time this year, a tradition at Centre Court was changed as they have constructed a brand-new translucent retractable roof. This was done due to constant rain and storm that occurred in England, which used to result in hours of delay in the tournament. In a dedication ceremony in May, nearly 15,000 attended its unveiling.