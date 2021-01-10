William, Kate and their kids talk about NHS workers’ sacrifices ‘every day’

'We're making sure the children understand all of the sacrifices that all of you are making,' the Duke said to NHS staff. (Representational image; AP/PTI)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought in chaos and misery. All around the world it is the healthcare staff who have been wrestling the hardest to keep it contained while helping people recover. And to express their gratitude, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — Prince William and Kate Middleton — have been educating their children on the daily sacrifices made by the NHS staff.

According to a report in The Independent, William was speaking with various NHS workers at the Homerton University Hospital in East London via a video call recently. He asked them about their experiences and also checked to see how they were coping, since COVID-19 infection rates have been soaring in the country.

“Catherine and I, and all the children talk about all of you guys every day, so we’re making sure the children understand all of the sacrifices that all of you are making,” he said.

The report further states occupational therapist Nazia Ahmad said there was “a room in the hospital that had been useful as a place to just get away from being on the wards”. She added that pet therapy was being implemented in the hospital, and that had been hugely helpful.

William further asked if any of the NHS workers were currently living away from family, to which one Debbie Bedassie (intensive care sister) replied: “I just can’t feel comfortable to see them”.

Prince William is a joint patron of NHS Charities Together, and he ended the call by thanking the NHS staff profusely.

