Will using salt on the face take care of your skincare woes? Find out

There are many things out there that claim to work wonders on the skin. But every skin type is different, and some people have a more sensitive skin than others. Which is why they must try different things and see what works best for them, or consult their dermatologist.

In the last few months, many people have turned to home remedies to address their skin problems. They have tried fruits, oils and other such kitchen ingredients for easy DIY sessions at home. This begs the question: how does one know if something is worthy of being applied on the face? Well, there is no fixed answer to this. As mentioned earlier, it is more about being experimentative than anything else.

As a new week begins, you can try something new on the face and see if it helps you in any way. Nothing elaborate, just try using sea salt. Here are some ways in which you can use it.

* Salt acts as a natural detoxifier. As such, it can clean the skin of dirt and germs. Even better if you combine it with honey and apply a thin layer on the face, like a mask. Avoid the area around the eyes and let it stay for 10 minutes. Use a soft cloth which has been dipped in warm water to gently take the mask off. Keep the cloth on your face for 10 more minutes and relax. It will open your pores. Wash your face once again and do this every day, along with your regular skincare routine.

* Not just the face, you can even use it for your bath. Just like what it does for the face, it can absorb dirt, sweat and bacteria from the rest of the body, and leave your skin feeling soft. Just mix a quarter cup salt and a half a cup of olive oil or coconut oil, and make a thick paste. Add 10 drops of your favorite essential oil. Apply it all over the body and massage in a circular motion. Rinse thoroughly and feel relaxed.

* Salt is also believed to hydrate your skin. It can take away excess oil from the face, so it may help those who are pimple prone. But, you need to be gentle in your application, because salt can also cause minor discomfort if you use it harshly. People with sensitive skin must be especially wary.

