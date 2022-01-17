Wildlife photographer shares picture of tiger exhibiting ‘Flehmen response’; take a look

How often do you get to see a tiger at its best in its natural habitat? Rarely. So it was a treat for animal lover when a wildlife photographer shared glimpses of a tiger at the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, just being itself.

What was unique about the photos was that the tiger was seen exhibiting a funny pose. However, the photography expert clarified in the post that the phenomena is called ‘Flehmen response’ which is a behaviour to sense the presence of other cats in its territory.

“It is a behaviour in which an animal curls back its upper lip exposing its front teeth, inhales with the nostrils usually closed, and then often holds this position for several seconds. A lot of cats do this to smell the air for other cats’ presence in their territory. Of course, the pose looks like it’s making fun of you or laughing. These are the opportunities you need to wait for as a wildlife photographer to capture various behaviour aspects,” he captioned the post, which has more than 27K likes.

Many were left in awe of the images. One person commented, “Superb images sir, and thanks a lot for sharing the information, it’s a great learning for us,” while another commented, “amazing”.

The ace photographer, who has 25 years of experience in the field, shares pictures of tigers on his Instagram regularly.

In fact, he started New Year 2022 at the Panna Tiger reserve.

“This was the first sighting of the first safari of January 2022 morning. What a sight at Panna Tiger Reserve,” he wrote.

Understanding animal behaviour is the key to making good images, he added.

