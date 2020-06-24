Why it’s a good idea to oil your body before a bath

Skin is the largest of the body is created with Abhyangam that means oil application. (Source: Getty images) Skin is the largest of the body is created with Abhyangam that means oil application. (Source: Getty images)

You are what you eat, but at times the skin gets neglected as the system depletes us of nutrients. Applying oil is one of the ideal ways to nourish our bodies, yet we tend to skip it. Our body needs equal pampering from outside as it needs from within.

While we have been deluged with posts talking about the merits of oiling the body after a bath, it’s time to reverse this regimen. Reportedly, applying body oil before your shower leads to multiple health benefits.

The skin is the largest organ of the body and according to Ayurveda, it is recommended to perform Abhyangam or oil application daily. In ancient times, Indian used to oil their body first and then go for bathe in the lake or wells.

Here are some of the benefits.

* By applying body oil before a shower, you create a barrier between your skin and water, so that the latter doesn’t drain the oils from your skin. This is essential for people who have dry or flaky skin.

* Applying warm body oil before a bath exfoliates toxins from the body and when you bathe it all gets washed away.

* Applying oil before a bath ensures you stay moistured as the water seals the moisture content of oils and makes it easy to absorb.

* The warm oil massage relaxes the muscles and increases blood circulation.

* Taking bath without an oil massage causes early signs of ageing.

