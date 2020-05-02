Why you should ditch your brush and use a sponge for applying foundation and concealer

Liquid foundation and concealer are a part of every woman’s makeup kit. However, most of them are often confused if they are supposed to be applied with a brush or a makeup sponge. Consequently, women often end up doing it all wrong. Here are five reasons to choose a makeup sponge over a brush for applying foundation and concealer.
Beauty on a budget
Even the most expensive makeup sponges do not cost as much as a makeup brush. They’re inexpensive and thus they offer beauty on a budget.
Easy to use
By simply pressing the sponge against your skin, you can evenly spread the foundation or BB cream. They offer more control and you don’t need to put in a lot of effort.
Natural look
With a brush, you just cannot get a dewy finish. It is very difficult to spread the foundation and concealer uniformly over the skin. However, with a makeup sponge, you can apply them smoothly and get a very flawless natural look.
Skin safety
Applying foundation with a sponge doesn’t involve a lot of pulling or pushing into the skin. Also, a sponge is soft. This ensures that there’s little to no skin damage because of stretching and pressing.
Variety of shapes and sizes
Makeup sponges are available in the market in numerous shapes and sizes. Some are rectangular, some are round, and some come with round edges while some are flat. Various brands have also come up with mini makeup sponges. This means that you can get around all the crannies and nooks of your face.
So makeup sponges are not just inexpensive but they offer more. They help you get a fine natural look effortlessly without compromising your skin.
