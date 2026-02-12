Why people are washing their faces with anti-dandruff shampoo

For healthy, acne-free skin, it’s better to stick with dermatologist-approved products and avoid risky online trends.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 12, 2026
Discover why people are turning to anti-dandruff shampoo for facial cleansing
Washing the face with anti-dandruff shampoo has recently become a viral trend on social media, touted as a way to combat adult acne. This method stems from the belief that the active ingredient in many anti-dandruff shampoos, zinc pyrithione, can help with acne.

The logic behind this trend is that because dandruff and acne are sometimes linked to fungal infections, the shampoo may help clear acne. We asked a dermatologist if the trick works, and if it does, how often can one employ it in a week.

What effects does it have?

While zinc pyrithione may offer some antibacterial benefits, using anti-dandruff shampoo on your face is not recommended by dermatologists.

According to Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist and cosmetologist, Shareefa’s Skin Care Clinic, frequent use of such shampoos on the face can do more harm than good. The skin on your face is far more delicate than your scalp, and anti-dandruff shampoos can disrupt the skin’s natural pH balance. Over time, this can strip your skin of its natural oils, leaving it dry, flaky, and irritated.

Moreover, people with sensitive skin conditions like rosacea, psoriasis, or dermatitis may experience worse flare-ups, as the harsh chemicals in the shampoo can exacerbate irritation and inflammation. Regular use can lead to a breakdown of the skin’s protective barrier, causing allergic reactions such as redness, itchiness, and increased sensitivity.

dandruff While zinc pyrithione may offer some antibacterial benefits, using anti-dandruff shampoo on your face is not recommended by dermatologists. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dr Chause strongly advises against using anti-dandruff shampoo as a skincare solution, stating that it is not safe or advisable, even occasionally. Instead of following social media trends, it’s far safer and more effective to consult a dermatologist for any skin issues. Dermatologists can offer professional advice and recommend products suited to your skin type, ensuring you avoid damaging your skin with harmful DIY hacks.

Although the trend of washing your face with anti-dandruff shampoo may sound promising because of the antibacterial properties of zinc pyrithione, it carries significant risks. The negative effects on the skin’s moisture and pH balance, as well as the potential for allergic reactions, outweigh any temporary benefits. For healthy, acne-free skin, it’s better to stick with dermatologist-approved products and avoid risky online trends.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

