Why people are washing their faces with anti-dandruff shampoo

Washing the face with anti-dandruff shampoo has recently become a viral trend on social media, touted as a way to combat adult acne. This method stems from the belief that the active ingredient in many anti-dandruff shampoos, zinc pyrithione, can help with acne.

The logic behind this trend is that because dandruff and acne are sometimes linked to fungal infections, the shampoo may help clear acne. We asked a dermatologist if the trick works, and if it does, how often can one employ it in a week.

What effects does it have?

While zinc pyrithione may offer some antibacterial benefits, using anti-dandruff shampoo on your face is not recommended by dermatologists.