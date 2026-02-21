‘I don’t want to see you’: Why Kajol set boundaries after daughter Nysa’s birth

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Becoming a mother is often seen as a joyful milestone, but the transition into motherhood is also one of the most overwhelming experiences a woman can face.
Actor Kajol, in an interview with Tweak, opened up about setting boundaries after the birth of her daughter, Nysa. “I went mad. I have to say that the first six months of my life, when I had my daughter, my first message was to all my friends. That you know, I messaged Karan (Johar) and Manish (Malhotra) and everybody, all my friends. I was like, ‘If you really love me, you will leave me alone for the next six months. Do not come and visit me. Do not come and say ‘hello’ to me. I don’t want to see you’.”
When asked why she chose to do that, she replied, “Because I was so… I was like, ‘Listen I have to concentrate, I have to get this right. I can’t afford to screw this up. This is just too bloody important in my life.”
Prioritising time to bond with the baby and heal without external pressures is crucial for the mother’s well-being and the child’s development. But how can new mothers and their families strike a balance between support and allowing space?
Dr Shailly Sharma, senior consultant and associate director, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Cloudnine Hospital, Faridabad, emphasises the significance of new mothers setting boundaries and prioritising “me time” with their baby postpartum.
She states, “It is crucial because it helps to ensure time for rest, bonding, and healing. Postpartum is a time of great physical and emotional adjustment, and setting boundaries can help to reduce stress and promote mental well-being. Self-care is also an important aspect. Women feel more recharged, making them happier and more present moms.”
Establishing boundaries also protects a mother’s personal space, helping to avoid feelings of frustration and burnout. This time allows mothers to focus on their baby and recovery without external pressures.
Dr Sharma elaborates on the crucial role of friends and family in supporting a new mother. She says, “Friends and family are a very important aspect. They can support a new mom postpartum by being good listeners, helping with daily routine tasks, and taking care of the baby. Providing nutritious meals on time, allowing the mother to have ‘me time,’ and ensuring she gets good and adequate sleep are essential.”
She adds that family and friends should encourage new mothers to seek help in case of signs of anxiety or depression. Additionally, offering assistance with practical matters like fixing appointments for medical consultations can make a significant difference.
According to Dr Sharma, “Postpartum is a time of great physical and emotional adjustment, and allowing time for rest, bonding, and healing is essential for both mother and baby. Self-care during this period ensures that mothers feel more recharged and are happier, making them more present moms.”
This time for recovery contributes to the mental well-being of the mother, which directly impacts her ability to nurture and connect with her baby. Reducing stress through support and self-care positively influences their physical and emotional health.
The Gujarat government is proposing changes to the marriage registration process, making parental consent mandatory to prevent fraudulent marriages and protect the dignity of young girls. The new system will involve document submission and a 30-day waiting period. Public feedback is welcome and strict action will be taken against those who deceive and coerce young girls.