‘I don’t want to see you’: Why Kajol set boundaries after daughter Nysa’s birth

Prioritising time to bond with the baby and heal, without external pressures, is crucial for both the mother’s well-being and the child’s development. (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Becoming a mother is often seen as a joyful milestone, but the transition into motherhood is also one of the most overwhelming experiences a woman can face.

Actor Kajol, in an interview with Tweak, opened up about setting boundaries after the birth of her daughter, Nysa. “I went mad. I have to say that the first six months of my life, when I had my daughter, my first message was to all my friends. That you know, I messaged Karan (Johar) and Manish (Malhotra) and everybody, all my friends. I was like, ‘If you really love me, you will leave me alone for the next six months. Do not come and visit me. Do not come and say ‘hello’ to me. I don’t want to see you’.”