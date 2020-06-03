Why it’s worth using a facial steamer for glowing skin

While a lot of DIY face packs and hair masks are in trend these days on social media, there is one tool that can be a good investment. (Source: Getty/Thinkstcom Images) While a lot of DIY face packs and hair masks are in trend these days on social media, there is one tool that can be a good investment. (Source: Getty/Thinkstcom Images)

Facial steamers are a popular tool for skincare rejuvenating sessions and generally seen in salons and spas. But due to the nationwide lockdown, which has made it challenging access certain beauty treatments, people are trying to figure out therapies that can be done at home. While a lot of DIY face packs and hair masks are in trend these days on social media, there is one tool that can be a good investment for those who like to flaunt their glowing skin.

Face steamers soften your pores which then helps in extracting oil, dirt and blackheads from the skin. These elements clog your pores and make it look dull and greasy. If you are familiar with salon facial treatments, then you must be aware that a mask is applied post-steaming, in order to make the skin more receptive to the serums or moisturisers.

There are many reasons to invest in a good facial steamer; take a look.

* It promotes blood circulation, which results in a natural glow.

* Steaming gets rid of dead skin cells and impurities that may clog the pores and lead to acne and breakouts.

* It hydrates your skin and moisturises the face naturally.

* Steaming helps to increase blood flow and production of collagen and elastin, which makes your skin look firm and younger.

If you aren’t sure about steamers and wonder if it will react on your skin well, then you could try steaming your face at home. All you need to do is, first heat water in a pan. Place this on a table and cover it with a thick towel. Make an opening and place your face inside so the steam reaches it. If this works for you, then you can think of getting a steamer too.

