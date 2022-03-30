Skincare: Why it is important to adjust diet as per season, and how to do so

With days getting longer and hotter, it is officially time to prepare for summers. And while your summer wardrobe is what you might be most excited to bring back, it is also important to prioritise your health during the scorching months. Some parts of India experience extreme summers which causes problems like dehydration, heat strokes, heat cramps, exhaustion, and more. Additionally, summer also leaves its marks on the skin if not taken extra care of.

While the basics of cleansing, toning, moisturising, and applying sunscreen are important for all seasons, there are some dietary changes you can make to help your skin feel and look healthy, hydrated, and acne-free. “It’s important to have the right diet or rather make some diet tweaks according to the season you’re in. You need, for example, really high antioxidants and vitamins to get you through the summer”, Dr Rashmi Shetty, founder of Sol Skin Group, told indianexpress.com.

“Our body maintains its temperature according to the outside temperature, and for this acclimitisation, it manages the basal metabolic range (BMR) which varies as per season. To take care of proper acclimitisation, diet changes are very important,” said Deepti Khatuja, Head Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon. “The most common example is increased hydration during summer because the loss of fluid, along with micronutrients like sodium, can lead to fatigue and cramps,” she added.

What should you add to your diet during summers?

Dr Shetty stressed on increasing the hydration levels during seasonal change, which can be aided with certain food items. She suggested mangoes, which are rich in Vitamin A and beta carotenes, along with melons of all kinds as they are not only packed with vitamins and antioxidants, but is also high in its water content.

Khatuja reminded that hydration should be taken care of, but “not with packaged beverages and juices which are high in sugar and preservatives.” Instead, she suggested having normal lemon water, ORS, lassi, coconut water, curd, buttermilk which are good “for maintaining sodium, potassium levels that we lose during summers.” These not only help keep the skin hydrated but also remove toxins.

ALSO READ | Three pulses you must add to your summer diet

She said that bel, or wood apple, too, is high in vitamin A and beta carotene, and provides coolness. “It can be consumed in smoothies and sharbats which do not have added artificial sweeteners.” Another easily available, desi food item is sattu which is widely consumed in India during the summers for its cooling effect. Khatuja said that the high protein content in sattu which takes care of collagen synthesis, which keeps the skin looking plump and youthful.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!