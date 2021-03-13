Why do you need to add rose water to your routine in summer? Find out here

Rosewater is one of the most underrated products in your skincare regime. It not only helps you to calm down after you are worked up with a lot of stress but also is a great pick-me-up, especially during the summer. This also works great in fighting several skin-related woes like fatigue, anxiety, and dryness.

Ahead, Akshit Goel, founder of TNW-The Natural Wash, explains why do we need to add rose water to our skincare routine.

It is anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory

When summer arrives, we also know it comes with a lot of issues related to our skin. Some of these conditions include redness and inflammation. “The cause of it can be several factors like an allergic reaction or immune system dysfunction, but a sure shot solution is rose water,” says Goel.

Rosewater helps reduce redness and inflammation and also enhances the complexion with regular usage. It does so by maintaining the pH balance of the skin and controlling excess oil and grime.

Helps in healing your skin

“By including rose water in your daily skin routine during summer, you can effectively reduce blackheads, whiteheads, acne, and pimples. Because it is very hydrating, it also helps to battle the early signs of wrinkles and fine lines,” he further explains.

Experts believe that rose water is also a powerful mood enhancer and has a very soothing effect by making you feel relaxed.

Rosewater is perfect as a face mist

With the temperatures slowly rising, fresh cool rosewater is what we need to get through the day. Goel suggests, “Whenever you are drained and realise the need for feeling refreshed, you can just go for a little rose water mist.”

You can also include it in your CTM routine. All you have to do is post-cleansing, take rose water on your cotton pad and tap it on your face gently or simply spray it directly. “Even if there’s makeup on the face, a little spray over the same will make the face appear more radiant,” he added.

Works great for your hair and scalp

During summer, our scalp often tends to feel dry. This often results in dandruff and this is where rose water comes to your rescue because it is also a mild astringent. “The rose water reduces dandruff and oiliness, for those suffering from conditions like psoriasis and eczema,” he adds.

