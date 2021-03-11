Under-eye care: Do almonds help reduce dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles?

Our eyes are the most expressive feature on our faces. This is why it becomes absolutely essential to take care of them and maintain their health. But, when it comes to taking care of our eyes, do we consider the area around our eyes, especially the under-eyes?

“This area happens to be extremely sensitive and an easy victim to wrinkles, dark circles, and fine lines,” said Aakash Anand, founder, Bella Vita Organic.

He further shared how a power-packed dry fruit — almond — can make a difference by offering a range of benefits for the delicate skin under our eyes. “As much as we enjoy it as a snack, almonds are a powerhouse of vitamins, minerals and enriching agents that help to care for the soft under-eye skin,” he said.

Below, he mentions the nutrients and the benefits of almonds and their oil extract:

Vitamin E

“Almonds are rich in vitamin E, an essential vitamin for skincare. It diminishes the appearance of fine lines and dark circles,” said Anand, adding “it does so by stimulating collagen production and protects the delicate skin around the eyes.”

Manganese and copper

These two trace minerals in almonds help fight free radicals while boosting tissue production to maintain under-eye health.

Biotin

“This rich B complex vitamin promotes skin health and is believed to be effective against under-eye wrinkles. It is beneficial for your hair, too,” he said.

Fatty acids

The under-eye area is easily prone to pigmentation because of its thin skin. “Linoleic and oleic acid, found in almond oil, help hydrate the dry under-eye skin and prevent the formation of fine lines,” he explained.

How to incorporate almonds for your under-eye care?

If you want to incorporate this wonder ingredient, then we have a few DIY tips to help you have an effective under-eye care routine.

Almond oil massage

Gently massage a few drops of almond oil under the eyes. “Make it a nightly ritual for excellent results,” he suggested.

Almond oil and milk paste

“Soak a few almonds overnight. In the morning, peel off the skin and crush them. To this, add a few drops of raw milk to make a paste. Apply this paste under the eyes for moisturising the skin and treating dark circles,” he said.

Almond oil and lemon juice pack

Add a few drops of lemon juice to almond oil and gently massage it under your eyes. “You may also try a combination of almond oil with honey, banana, coconut oil and coffee for effective results. Just remember to use either your home-made almond paste or pick a good quality additive-free almond oil. Additives and fragrances may cause allergies or irritation on your delicate under-eye skin,” he added.

