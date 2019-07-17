You should apply sunscreen even when you are indoors; here’s why

You might have heard this a million times that applying sunscreen during day time is of utmost importance to save your skin from the harmful effects of UV rays, especially during the summer months. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and dermatologists see the impact it has on patients’ lives every day due to unprotected exposure to the sun.

Advertising

Also, increasing digital dependency exposes our skin to the most harmful blue rays. These rays coming out of all the screen-based gadgets at home or workplace contribute to premature ageing, including wrinkles, worsening skin laxity, and hyperpigmentation. Which brings us to the question, ‘Should we use sunscreen indoors?’

Turns out, sunscreen should be worn daily, whether indoors or outdoors.

“Photodamage happens constantly from indoor lights, lamps, electronic screens and gadgets. Technology and harmful radiations from devices have barged into our living and sleeping spaces in a big way. Heat radiations can cause damage to the skin. Blue light is one of the major skincare concerns as it contributes to premature ageing, including wrinkles, worsening skin laxity, and hyperpigmentation. Therefore, using sunscreen indoors is a must”, says Ravi Mittal, beauty connoisseur, Skeyndor India.