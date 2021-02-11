Who is Manasa Varanasi, winner of Miss India 2020?

Manasa Varanasi from Telangana has been crowned Miss India 2020. The 23-year-old was crowned by Miss India 2019 Suman Ratan Singh Rao from Rajasthan.

Watch the crowning moment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

The Miss India winner is a financial information exchange analyst. Books, music, dance, and yoga are some of her interests, among various other forms of art. Varanasi was a shy child and so she preferred expressing herself through Bharatnatyam and music. Curiosity is what drives the pageant winner, and so she looks for newer ways to educate herself, according to Miss India.

She completed her school education from Global Indian and then graduated in computer science from Vasavi College of Engineering.

ALSO READ | Telangana’s Manasa Varanasi crowned VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020

Varanasi is also trained in Indian sign language. “I learned to sign because…learning makes me happy. When I started learning the language, it was mostly my curiosity driving me. But over time, as I started listening with my eyes, I started understanding the beauty of deaf culture. I hope we all work together in making society more inclusive for the deaf community,” she had shared on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by manasa varanasi (@manasa5varanasi)

Besides being crowned Miss India, she was also declared Miss Ramp Walk.

Ahead of the grand finale, Varanasi shared what she had learned from her time at the pageant. “There are ups and downs in this industry but the most important thing is to keep self-belief,” she had said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

Varanasi will now gear up to represent India at the 70th Miss World pageant in December 2021.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle