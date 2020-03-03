Bored of an all-white kitchen space? Count on these easy tips to add cheer

Your kitchen doesn’t have to stay boring. Here’s how to add some colour. (Source: File Photo) Your kitchen doesn’t have to stay boring. Here’s how to add some colour. (Source: File Photo)

Home decor is just not restricted to the hall and bedroom. It applies equally to the kitchen space where we end up spending much of our time. If you thought these are no more than just plain block surfaces with a countertop and exhaust, think again. The modern kitchen space with its neutral shades like white, beige and grey are much in demand for their elegance. They also lend a feel of serenity and neatness to the cooking space.

However, it tends to become boring or dull after a point, remarks Pankaj Poddar, co-founder, Hipcouch. “You and your family spend quite a lot of time in your kitchen. With just a few design tweaks and some clever ideas, you can transform your neutral kitchen into an exciting and cheerful space,” he says.

If you have been struggling with ideas to jazz up your kitchen, here is some help.

Add some colour

Adding some colour to your white kitchen does not mean repainting the entire space. All you need are some splashes at a few places to do away with the dullness. Even mixing neutrals or adding a few shades of grey to your white kitchen can make a difference. There are different yet interesting ways to add colour, such as:

*Re-painting small details. Paint the handle of the cabinets or of the sink faucet.

*Getting a couple of bright coloured chairs or re-paint the existing one.

*Colouring cabinets is also a good idea. The current trend is to have cabinets in different colours or eclectic mixing.

There isn’t any rule to follow. You can go with a shade that excites you, perhaps your favourite. Though you needn’t adhere to the same palette as the rest of the house, ensure there is continuity in the colour scheme.

Incorporate different types of tiles

Adding eye-catching tiles, be it on the floor, walls or backsplash can liven up your kitchen. Go for patterned tiles because they not only add colour but also lend personality.

Bring in some light

The right type of lighting is crucial for your kitchen, especially when you’re cooking at night. At the same time, functional lights needn’t be drab. Get creative and enhance the style of your kitchen with some dazzling choices.

Statement lighting or small fixtures that come in elegant designs and shapes can amp up your neutral kitchen several fold.

You can also consider getting coordinated pieces that go with your light. For example, a golden chandelier can be coordinated with stylish bar stools with golden legs. There are also a plethora of options, such as wooden lighting, pendant lights, wall sconces, rope lighting, chandeliers, or even dimmer lights.

Use wood

Try the warmer tones of wood because they go well with the neutral shade to lend a cosier look. (Source: File Photo) Try the warmer tones of wood because they go well with the neutral shade to lend a cosier look. (Source: File Photo)

A neutral or white kitchen is classy no doubt, but at the same time, it can also appear to be too formal and uninviting. Your kitchen has to give out a warm vibe and not be too stiff. The best way to achieve it is by incorporating wood in different ways. Even getting small items in wood such as a wooden serving tray, bowls, spoons or a cutting board can lend warmth.

Try the warmer tones of wood because they go well with the neutral shade to lend a cosy look, but midtones and brighter tones are also as good. Wooden flooring, wooden doors, chairs, bar-stools and cabinets are other ways to include wooden elements into the space.

Bring in some shimmer

A little bling in a neutral kitchen can elevate the look and feel of the space. Gold or brass can do the job well. Add gold pedants for a touch of glamour to your neutral kitchen. Gold accents in the form of knobs or cabinet pulls can also lend a luxurious look to any dull kitchen.

Brass elements too can help break the plain look of the space. You can incorporate them in kitchen hardware, vent hood or light fixtures to lend an unmistakable style to your kitchen. Brass utensils too will be a good way to add a little shine to a white kitchen.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.