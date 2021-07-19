‘Wherever you’re put, lead from there’: Abby Wambach

"Women have learned that we can be grateful for what we have while also demanding what we deserve," she recounted. (Source: Barnard College/YouTube)

Abby Wambach, former American soccer player spoke passionately at Barnard College, as she admitted that she found her retirement terrifying. “The world tries to distract us from our fear during these transitions by creating fancy ceremonies for us. This graduation is your fancy ceremony. Mine was the ESPYs, a nationally televised sports award show. I had to get dressed up for that just like you got dressed up for this, but they sent me a really expensive fancy stylist. It doesn’t look like you all got one. Sorry about that.”

She addressed the most glaring issues of our times — pay gap and when on to say, “Women have learned that we can be grateful for what we have while also demanding what we deserve. Like all little girls, I was taught to be grateful. I was taught to keep my head down, stay on the path, and get my job done. I was freaking Little Red Riding Hood. You know the fairy tale: It’s just one iteration of the warning stories girls are told the world over. Little Red Riding Hood heads off through the woods and is given strict instructions: Stay on the path. Don’t talk to anybody. Keep your head down hidden underneath your Handmaid’s Tale cape,” she recounted.

She added, ‘If I could go back and tell my younger self one thing it would be this: “Abby, you were never Little Red Riding Hood; you were always the wolf.”’

“Wolf Pack: Wherever you’re put, lead from there,” she advised.