When to open (and close) your windows this summer

When temperatures soar on any given day, staying cool becomes a priority. One question arises: Is it better to keep windows open or closed on a hot day? The answer can depend on several factors, including the time of day, the outside temperature, and the ventilation in your home.

According to Poras Pratap Singh, chief interior design consultant at Moduluxe in Indore, the decision to open or close your windows on a hot day depends on several key factors, including the outdoor temperature, humidity levels, time of day, and air movement. He explains, “If the outside air is cooler than the inside air, opening the windows can help cool your home naturally. However, if the outdoor temperature is higher, especially during peak heat hours, keeping windows closed will prevent hot air from entering.”

Other environmental factors, such as wind direction and shade, also play. “Homes with good airflow may benefit from open windows in the evening or early morning when the outside air is cooler,” Singh adds. However, he cautions that in areas with high humidity or direct sunlight, closing windows is often more effective for maintaining a cool indoor environment.

Impact of outdoor humidity and temperature

Humidity plays a significant role in determining whether leaving windows open will actually cool your space. Singh highlights that on a hot day with high humidity, opening windows can worsen indoor conditions. “When the moisture-laden air flows inside, it can make the environment feel stickier and more uncomfortable,” he says. This increased humidity can lead to excessive sweating and difficulty cooling down, making it more advisable to keep windows closed and rely on air conditioning to control temperature and humidity.

In contrast, Singh points out that in dry climates, opening windows during cooler times of the day, such as early morning or late evening, can be an effective way to bring in cool, dry air. “As the cool, dry air enters the home, it helps reduce the temperature inside without making it feel too damp,” he says.



Air conditioning works by cooling and dehumidifying indoor air. (Source: Freepik) Air conditioning works by cooling and dehumidifying indoor air. (Source: Freepik)

Best times to open or close windows in hot weather

Timing is essential when deciding whether to keep windows open or closed. Singh recommends opening windows early in the morning or late evening when outdoor temperatures are lower. “This helps naturally reduce indoor temperatures and keep the space comfortable without relying on air conditioning,” he explains.

However, Singh advises closing windows during the afternoon or midday when the sun is at its peak and the outdoor heat is highest. “This prevents hot air from entering the home, helping to retain the cooler air inside,” he adds.

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The role of fans and air conditioning in combination with windows

Singh also discusses how combining fans or air conditioning with window management can significantly affect indoor comfort. “When using fans with open windows, the goal is to create a cross-breeze that moves air through the house,” he says. This is particularly effective during the cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late evening. Positioning fans near windows can help draw cool air inside and push warm air out, creating a more comfortable indoor environment.

On the other hand, when using air conditioning, Singh stresses that it is more efficient to keep windows closed. “Air conditioning works by cooling and dehumidifying indoor air. If windows are open, warm and humid air enters, reducing the efficiency of the AC and increasing energy costs,” he explains. To maintain a cool and energy-efficient environment, he recommends closing windows and ensuring no air leaks.