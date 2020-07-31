Raksha Bandhan 2020 Date: When is Raksha Bandhan in 2020?

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Date: This year the day falls on August 3. (Source: Getty Images) Raksha Bandhan 2020 Date: This year the day falls on August 3. (Source: Getty Images)

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Date in India: The bond between siblings is celebrated every year with much gusto on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi. On this highly anticipated festival, a sister ties a sacred thread or a knot around her brother’s wrist, which is a symbolic expression of her love for him. He, in turn, promises to protect her.

The day has assumed deeper meanings over the years. The idea of protection, so intrinsic to the festival, has enabled the day to be appropriated by different cultures. For instance, environmental groups tie rakhis around trees to protect them. It has also become a practice to promote communal harmony. This year, the day falls on August 3 (Monday).

The day is celebrated all across the country, and also in Nepal. According to legends, the origin of the day can be traced back to the day Lord Krishna was flying a kite and cut his finger. The story goes that Draupadi was so distressed on seeing him hurt that she tore a piece of cloth and tied it on his bleeding finger. Krishna was deeply moved by this gesture and promised to take for her from evil. Later, he did protect her from the Kauravas.

According to another story, Vishnu was confined in King Bali’s house after being defeated thrice. In order to get her husband back, Lakshmi had tied a thread on the King’s wrist. He could not refuse and let go of her husband.

