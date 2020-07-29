Friendship Day 2020 Date: When is Friendship Day in 2020?

Friendship Day 2020 Date: It will be celebrated on August 2, 2020. (Source: getty images) Friendship Day 2020 Date: It will be celebrated on August 2, 2020. (Source: getty images)

Friendship Day 2020 Date: A much-awaited occasion to celebrate the special relationship between friends, Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 2 in India this year.

Friendship Day is celebrated across several countries. It was first proposed in Paraguay in 1958 as International Friendship Day. It is, however, known to have originated from Hallmark cards, by Joyce Hall, in 1930. The United Nations finally declared July 30 as the official International Friendship Day. In India, however, it is usually celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of August.

In 1998, Nane Annan, the wife of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, declared Winnie the Pooh as the global Ambassador of Friendship at the UN.

Read| 7 gifts to add a personal touch to your friend’s life

On this day, people send greetings to their friends and exchange gifts, not just in metro cities but other parts of the country too. It is a day to acknowledge the role your close friends play in your life. Children also tie friendship bands on each others’ wrists while some also gift flowers. Although this year, they might have to give it a miss due to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The day is also celebrated on social networking sites where friends wish each other or share heartfelt posts about one another. Some also celebrate their friendship with parents and other people with whom they share this special relationship.

Read| How to survive friendship(s) in times of cancel culture?

So make sure you wish your BFF on Friendship Day and make him or her feel valued.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd