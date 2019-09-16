Dussehra 2019 Date: When is Dussehra in 2019?

Dussehra 2019 Date in India: Dussehra, which is also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated on the tenth day of the Navratri festival every year. The day is emblematic of different things in different parts of the country. In the northern and southern states, Dussehra stands for the triumph of Lord Ram over Ravana, while in the eastern and northeastern states, the day marks the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the demon king. It also signifies the end of Durga Puja celebrations. This year Dussehra falls on on October 8.

Much like the varied significance of the day, its celebrations also differ. Many partake in processions to immerse the idol of Goddess Durga with heavy hearts, with many others burn huge and colourful effigies of Ravana and his brothers Meghanada and Kumbakaran. The day also paves way for the preparations of Diwali, the festival of lights, which is celebrated 20 days from Dussehra.

Even though Dashami and Dusshera follow different rituals, they bear the same message – the victory of good over evil. The day is also celebrated by organising the famous Ramlila performances. In these, people play out the life and glory of the righteous Lord Ram through songs and short plays.

The festival is highly anticipated. In Varanasi, the life of Ram is enacted daily for a month. The famous Ramlila of Ramnagar, spanning over 31 days, has been recognised as an intangible cultural heritage of India by UNESCO.