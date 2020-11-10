Dhanteras 2020 Date: When is Dhanteras in 2020?

Dhanteras 2020 Date in India: This year it will be celebrated on November 13. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Dhanteras 2020 Date in India: Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. The auspicious day is also known as Dhantrayodashi, as Hindus worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Laxmi or the God and Goddess of wealth. In Hindi, the word ‘dhan‘ refers to ‘wealth’, and it is believed that on this day goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean while the milky sea was being churned with a pot of gold and wealth. Owing to this, the day is considered auspicious to buy clothes, gadgets, and jewellery. This year it will be celebrated on November 13.

Traditionally, it is believed that buying gold on this day will bring more wealth and prosperity to the house. People therefore invest in gold and silver jewellery on this day. However, other than that many also buy utensils and coins. In many jewellery stores, coins are specially moulded for Diwali festivities with the image of Goddess Lakshmi embossed on them. Later, the gold and silver purchases are placed next to the deity for puja.

Much like other festivals, purchase of the gold and silver is reliant on muhurat. Pushya Nakshatra day and Dhanteras are the two most auspicious days when most of the purchasing are done. Dhanteras is dedicated to goddess Lakshmi and even though things are different this time, the day is still anticipated much by people.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd