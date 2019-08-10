Eid al-Adha 2019 Date: When is Bakrid in India 2019?

Eid al-Adha 2019 Date in India: Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice commemorates the unfailing obedience and faith of Ibrahim (Abrahim). Ibrahim was asked by God to sacrifice his only son on Allah’s wish and the former had agreed. Looking at his faith, God intervened and he was asked to sacrifice a lamb instead.

This year the festival will commence from the evening of August 11 and will end on August 12.

On this day, Muslims all across the globe sacrifice an animal, one that is dear to them, in order to prove their faith and devotion towards God. Subsequently, a feast is prepared and is divided into three parts — a part of it is sent to family and friends, the other part is given to the poor and needy and the remaining is kept for immediate family. It is generally believed that no one should be left hungry on the day of the Sacrificial Feast.

Apart from religious procedures, the festival is also a lot of fun. Adults wear new clothes while children collect ‘Eidi’ from the elders in the form of some money and sweets.

As per the Islamic lunar calendar, the day falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and according to the Gregorian calendar it shifts 11 days from the previous date. The festival also marks the final day of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage which Muslims undertake to Makkah once in a lifetime.

There are also many Muslims who observe this Eid for three days.