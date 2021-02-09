Watch: When Caitlyn Jenner called daughter Kylie to do her makeup

While she has used her makeup skills on other members of her family, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has recently done Caitlyn Jenner’s makeup for the first time ever. In a video posted by the latter on her YouTube channel, she explained how she had to go for a luncheon but had no one to come over and do her makeup. And that is when she thought of her daughter Kylie.

In the course of the video, Caitlyn goes over to Kylie’s office, and calls it “beautifully done”. Following which, they get started on the makeup and do a bit of chit-chat. “This is so much fun… You have never done this before,” Caitlyn says in the video, to which Kylie replies: “This is the highlight of my life.”

The two look excited, exchange a few hugs, and even share that they have been wanting to do this “for ever”. “I never thought… I had to raise everybody else, and I had such a life, and finally it was my time to be me and live my life, and I didn’t think I could do it, but I did it. My kids have been absolutely wonderful,” Caitlyn tells her daughter about her transition.

Kylie then goes on to use a few of her own products, while chatting about many things, including her favourite motivational videos on Caitlyn’s channel, her early interest in makeup, and why she and Kendall continue to address Caitlyn as ‘dad’ even after her transition in 2015.

“Sometimes people get confused when Kendall and I still call you ‘dad’. I know we had a talk a few years ago, and you were okay with us still calling you ‘dad’. How do you feel about that now?” Kylie asks while running her brush, to which Caitlyn — formerly Bruce — replies: “I feel that it was one of the best decisions I made. And sometimes this community can be pretty tough, especially when it comes to pronouns, and everybody’s got an opinion, and on and on and on… But, I really felt from the beginning that I got to do it kind of my way that works for me, and I think everybody out there has to do it their way… Some people say ‘You’re the mother.’ No, I’m not. I’m the dad, I’ve been the dad the whole way. I’ll be their father until the day they die or I die.”

