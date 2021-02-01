When Blake Lively felt ‘insecure’ about her body after giving birth to third child

The actor confessed she felt insecure about her body after giving birth to her third child. (Photo: Instagram/@blakelively)

Actor Blake Lively is speaking her mind and she is not holding back. In a now-unavailable Instagram story, The Age of Adaline star and mother of three — who usually keeps it light on social media — shared that she felt “insecure” about her body after giving birth to her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds. The couple welcomed their daughter Betty in October 2019, and before that, they were already parents to James (6) and Inez (4).

Lively got real with her struggles and told her followers that after giving birth, she felt the exact opposite of fabulous. She specifically mentioned how challenging it was for her to find clothes that not only fit her, but that made her feel confident as well. As an example, she posted a throwback image of her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2020.

According to EOnline, the Gossip Girl star wrote: “I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit. Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn’t fit either. So. Many. It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t fit into what brands have to offer. It’s alienating and confusing. (sic)”

“And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back,” she continued. “That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby’s entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn’t fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect.”

Lively also tagged fashionista and Megababe founder Katie Sturino, who has called out various brands for their lack of inclusive sizing in the past, per the report.

“@katiesturino and others are out there challenging brands to do better, helping women to not feel alone,” the actress shared, adding: “And she’s making meaningful progress. She reminds me, we all can ask for better from the brands we love.”

This goes on to suggest that fashion brands need a more inclusive approach. If the celebrated actor, with all her power and influence, was made to feel less-than because of her postpartum body, it is dangerous to think what regular plus-size women endure on a regular.

Kudos to Blake Lively for sharing her mind. She found support from many women, including actor Sophie Turner — a new mother herself — who wrote this on her Instagram story:

