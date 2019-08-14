When and where to watch live streaming of flag hoisting

India Independence Day 2019 Flag Hoisting Live Streaming, Timings: This year, India will step into its 73rd year of freedom and will celebrate this occasion on August 15 (Thursday). It was on August 15, 1947, when India gained freedom from the British rule. Ahead of this day, the preparations are on in full swing.

When to tune in?

While President Ram Nath Kovind will address the country at 7 pm on August 14, PM Modi will host the national flag at Red Fort on August 15 at 7 am. This will be followed by singing the national anthem and a 21-cannon salute to pay respect to freedom fighters.

Where to watch?

Viewers can tune into national broadcaster Doordarshan to watch the day’s proceedings live from 6.35 am on August 15. The event will also live-stream on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel. YouTube associated with the national broadcaster in 2013 to host the live streams of the celebrations of national festivals.

“This association will enable millions of Indians worldwide to enjoy high definition live feed on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel and get front row access to all celebrations lined up for the grand event,” YouTube said in its press release.