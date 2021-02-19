What will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle name their second child?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon welcome their second child. (Photo credit:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced they were expecting their second child. The news was released with a black and white portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in which Meghan lay on her husband’s lap in a garden, with her hand on her bump.

Since the announcement, there has been much speculation over what the royals will name their child. Bookies traditionally bet upon a royal baby’s name and sex. People had earlier bet on Prince William and Kate’s children’s name, followed by Prince Harry and Meghan’s first child name and sex.

This time too, bookmakers have already started ranking the odds on what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second baby will be called.

As per a list compiled by Betfair, an international online sports betting provider, the names Oliver and Diana have bagged the top positions, reported The Independent.

This is followed by Arthur and Grace, Philip, Albert, George, and Isabella.

“Having picked Archie – a name that wasn’t even on our list, for their first child – the odds suggest Meghan & Prince Harry could opt for a more traditional name for their second with Oliver and Diana the joint 8/1 favourites with Betfair,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom was quoted as saying.

Betfair also reportedly found a 50/50 split on whether the new royal member will be a boy or a girl.