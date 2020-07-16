Playing board games to eating healthy: What we learned from Katrina’s Instagram

The actor likes to keep it fuss-free. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) The actor likes to keep it fuss-free. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Katrina Kaif needs no introduction. The actor has created a huge fan base with not only her films, but also her fashion, fitness and beauty game. And one of the things we really like about her is that she always keeps things basic, yet manages to make a statement. So as she turns a year older today, we take a look at her Instagram and tell you why she is our all-time favourite!

Don’t forget to catch up with your friends

Being at home does not mean you cannot have a good time with your friends. So whenever you are feeling under the weather, just pick up the phone and video call your friends or share a screen to watch a movie together. It will instantly make you feel better. Need proof? Check out the Bharat actor’s post above.

You are never too old to enjoy board games

There’s nothing like playing board games with your loved ones, and well, winning! So take out your favourite board game and plan a virtual game night with your friends or family. You will surely have a gala time!

Household chores can be fun too

Staying at home during the lockdown has made us all experts in doing household chores, and it has been no different for Katrina who has been quarantining with sister. The post on the actor’s profile is sheer proof.

Eating healthy is supremely important

In an Instagram post, Katrina says, “my mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet”, and we cannot agree more. Eating clean and following a healthy diet can go a long way!

