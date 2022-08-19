Skincare alert: Things to keep in mind before using vitamin C

“Vitamin C is an essential ingredient all of us must have in our skincare routine,” says Dr Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist, in an Instagram video.
But, before using this wonder ingredient — commonly found in serums, face packs, and even moisturisers — one must be aware of the certain dos and don’ts that come with it.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
As such, the expert listed some of them in her video.
View this post on Instagram
*Start with low strength, maybe between 8 to 10 percent — definitely not more than 10 percent — as it gets oxidized easily.
*Easily store it in a cool, dry and dark place.
* You can apply it both in the morning and at night, but if you are using it in the morning, always follow it up with sunscreen.
*If you have eczema, rosacea, active acne, or very dry sensitive skin, always consult a dermatologist before starting vitamin c.
The expert further suggested using a vitamin-C-based product according to one’s skin type.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
Sisodia CBI raid: Anticipating AAP protest outside Modi, Shah residences, Delhi Police increases deployment
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'
Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay
How IP College, Delhi's first for women, started from a haveli near Jama Masjid
Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore
Bad Sisters: Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Sisodia CBI raid: Anticipating AAP protest outside Modi, Shah residences, Delhi Police increases deployment
‘You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna’: Devdutt Pattanaik
Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 to fix zero-day exploits: Why you need to update ASAP
Diljit Dosanjh’s next Jogi set amid 1984 riots: ‘Sabko iss baare mein pata hona chahiye’
Is pregnancy possible after multiple failed IVF attempts? Can your frozen eggs and sperm be as healthy later?
DNLU Jabalpur Protest: Students of Dharmashastra National Law University move MP High Court against fee hike for remedial classes
‘More people need to research it, people don’t always talk about it’ – Dina Asher-Smith says period-induced calf cramps derailed 200m final
Taapsee Pannu posts note as Dobaaraa releases in theatres: ‘Miss the joy of making a good film in the garb of box office success’
Rupee falls 12 paise to 79.76 against US dollar in early trade
ENG vs SA: Stuart Broad completes 100 Test wickets at Lord’s, joins James Anderson in the elite list
‘Job over bed’ remark: Karnataka BJP MLA bad mouths Congress MLA, later apologises
‘Two wickets down, one to go’: BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia