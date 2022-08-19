Skincare alert: Things to keep in mind before using vitamin C

“Vitamin C is an essential ingredient all of us must have in our skincare routine,” says Dr Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist, in an Instagram video.

But, before using this wonder ingredient — commonly found in serums, face packs, and even moisturisers — one must be aware of the certain dos and don’ts that come with it.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

As such, the expert listed some of them in her video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garekars MD Dermatology Clinic (@garekarsmddermatologyclinic)

*Start with low strength, maybe between 8 to 10 percent — definitely not more than 10 percent — as it gets oxidized easily.

*Easily store it in a cool, dry and dark place.

* You can apply it both in the morning and at night, but if you are using it in the morning, always follow it up with sunscreen.

*If you have eczema, rosacea, active acne, or very dry sensitive skin, always consult a dermatologist before starting vitamin c.

The expert further suggested using a vitamin-C-based product according to one’s skin type.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!