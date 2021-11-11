Things to keep in mind before buying an eco-friendly product

We live in a constantly evolving world that is becoming environmentally aware and making the conscious decision to switch to sustainable living. Irrespective of whether you’ve decided to go green to help the environment, or just adopting a different lifestyle, every step you take in the direction of eco-friendly living is one that helps the world.

However, it’s not always easy to identify if a product is truly eco-friendly just by looking at it. “Determining whether a product is eco-friendly or not isn’t always easy. You need to consider the complete life cycle of the item and look at the impact of each phase,” said Aditya Ruia, co-founder, Beco, a Mumbai-based eco-friendly and organic products brand.

Here is a list of things that one should keep in mind to make the best and most eco-friendly decisions with their purchases.

Use reusable and recyclable material

The most effective way to reduce waste is to not create it in the first place. Look out for reusable/recyclable signs on the packaging and the products. Opt for products that are reusable rather than one-time compostable products, as making of compostable products requires additional natural resources to manufacture, in return increasing the carbon footprint.

Zero waste, eco-friendly products are available in the market. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Zero waste, eco-friendly products are available in the market. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It is recommended to first look for the materials’ utility and how it is being manufactured. An enduring material is always better than a compostable material.

Be conscious of packaging

Many items are sold in packaging made from recycled materials. Buy such products whenever you can. Packaging contributes to the high costs of goods and trash disposal.

ALSO READ | Sustainable fashion: Six easy steps to revamp your closet

Eco-friendly packaging decreases carbon footprints; its hassle-free disposal allows for more efficient manufacturing processes and saves people money in the long run. Try choosing products with compostable packaging like paper, cardboard, wood cotton, and so on.

Certification

It is critical to look for recognised certification from relevant and standardized governing bodies. Another significant point of ecofriendly products is in the signals you send to the people around you. Buying eco-friendly products and shopping in an eco-friendly way can be a completely new experience. However, once you invest some time, it can be a good start to your journey to a sustainable lifestyle. Being environmentally friendly starts with baby steps and changing your shopping habits is a good way to adapt to the change.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!