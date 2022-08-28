scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

‘What is a ‘woman-centric’ film?’: Rhea Kapoor calls out sexism

"I'm not interested in making 'women-centric' films," she wrote

rhea kapoorRhea Kapoor has produced films like Veere Di Wedding, Aisha, and Khoobsurat. (Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

Rhea Kapoor has never been afraid to speak her mind regardless of the audience’s reactions. Time and again she’s aced the boss-lady attitude with her expressive write-ups on social media.

Recently on Instagram, the film producer spilled sass with her befitting response to netizens believing she’s only focused on making female-centric films.

rhea kapoor (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

She wrote, “What the f*ck is a ‘woman-centric’ film? Can someone tell me?”

Her post also called out sexism by stating a rhetorical question, “Can someone announce a ‘man-centric’ film soon? Or is that just a given?”

Having previously produced films like Veere Di Wedding, Khoobsurat, and Aisha, Rhea expressed, “I’m not interested in making ‘women-centric’ films. My films just happen to have women in them,” calling them “braver and “more fun.”

She further said, “Also, heroes are just too sensitive and emotional.”

In the past, too, Rhea Kapoor has ensured to depict girl power and sisterhood through her empowering words on social media. Take a look:

 

