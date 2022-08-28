‘What is a ‘woman-centric’ film?’: Rhea Kapoor calls out sexism

Rhea Kapoor has never been afraid to speak her mind regardless of the audience’s reactions. Time and again she’s aced the boss-lady attitude with her expressive write-ups on social media.

Recently on Instagram, the film producer spilled sass with her befitting response to netizens believing she’s only focused on making female-centric films.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

(Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram) (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

She wrote, “What the f*ck is a ‘woman-centric’ film? Can someone tell me?”

Her post also called out sexism by stating a rhetorical question, “Can someone announce a ‘man-centric’ film soon? Or is that just a given?”

Having previously produced films like Veere Di Wedding, Khoobsurat, and Aisha, Rhea expressed, “I’m not interested in making ‘women-centric’ films. My films just happen to have women in them,” calling them “braver and “more fun.”

She further said, “Also, heroes are just too sensitive and emotional.”

Advertisement

In the past, too, Rhea Kapoor has ensured to depict girl power and sisterhood through her empowering words on social media. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!