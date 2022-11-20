What should be your dawn and dusk skincare, nutrition regime?

In the course of our busy schedules, we often forget to take care of our health. In this case, adopting a skincare regime along with proper nutritional intake is necessary. While there are various products that claim to help you, a natural treatment is better.

Not everyone is aware that they need to follow a separate skincare routine for morning and evening to keep themselves young and healthy. Dr Rashmi Shetty, a dermatologist shared a post on Instagram with Pooja Makhija, a nutritionist, in which they talked about the “dawn and dusk skincare and nutrition” routine that should be incorporated in daily life.

Dawn skincare (pre-morning routine)

Referring to it as the pre-morning routine, the dermatologist insisted on washing your face as soon as you wake up. “Through the night your skin releases oil, sweat, and toxins that need to be cleansed,” she said.

The next step, as recommended by her, is nourishing your skin with oils. She said you should choose an oil according to your skin type and gently massage it into your skin. “This is a great way to boost blood circulation in the morning; making your skin more perceptive to your morning skincare can lead to anti-inflammatory and relaxing effects for your skin,” she said.

The importance of this step lies in the fact that it cuts down the layering during the day which leads to one product blocking the other. “Oils block creams out. Hence, apply the oils you want at dawn, wash it off or go for a shower and then apply your morning skincare (which could be simply a sunscreen and moisturiser),” read her caption.

Dusk skincare (pre-night routine)

At dusk, we’re ideally done with our day’s chores. That’s when we should cleanse our face and apply actives, for example, vitamin C serum. Before going to bed, the expert advised to wash the face and apply the night skincare products that are hydrating and rejuvenating.

Dawn – nutrition

The nutritionist recommended starting your day with sweet basil seeds or sabja seeds in a glass of water. This is beneficial especially when you have acidity. Additionally, it curbs hunger as well. “Follow this with five-soaked and peeled almonds for better nutrient availability. This consists of good fat and protein and excellent fibre,” she said.

Dusk – nutrition

As a part of the nutrition for dusk, the expert advised having food which is rich in protein. “Since there is such a long gap between lunch and dinner, give yourself a high protein snack in the evening to curb sugar cravings and prevent over-eating dinner.”

