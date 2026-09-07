Type 2 collagen: Why it matters for your joints

Collagen has become popular because of its benefits for the skin, especially for age-related issues. But did you know that there is something called type 2 collagen? Yes, you read that right. But what is it? “Type 2 collagen is a special type of collagen that is primarily found in cartilage. It is a tissue that supports and cushions the joints,” said Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, Mumbai.

Collagen is a protein that supports multiple tissues in the body, like skin, bone, and tendons, while providing structure. Type 2 collagen is crucial for maintaining joint health and ensuring smooth mobility. “There are mostly 28 types of collagen, but the most well-known are type 1 and type 2,” said Dr Kapoor.