Type 2 collagen: Why it matters for your joints

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Collagen has become popular because of its benefits for the skin, especially for age-related issues. But did you know that there is something called type 2 collagen? Yes, you read that right. But what is it? “Type 2 collagen is a special type of collagen that is primarily found in cartilage. It is a tissue that supports and cushions the joints,” said Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, Mumbai.
Collagen is a protein that supports multiple tissues in the body, like skin, bone, and tendons, while providing structure. Type 2 collagen is crucial for maintaining joint health and ensuring smooth mobility. “There are mostly 28 types of collagen, but the most well-known are type 1 and type 2,” said Dr Kapoor.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Collagen and type 2 collagen differ significantly. “Type 2 collagen provides a range of health benefits, particularly to the joints. It is believed that this type of collagen reduces the intensity of joint pain caused by conditions like osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis, where cartilage degradation occurs. It significantly helps reduce the inflammation in the joints, resulting in less discomfort or pain while doing activities like walking, running, or even climbing stairs,” said Dr Kapoor.
Type 2 collagen provides structural support and strength to the cartilage, helping maintain joint health.
“Unlike other types of collagen, such as type 1 (which is found in skin, bones, and tendons) and type 3 (which is found in blood vessels and organs), type 2 collagen is specialised for cartilage, contributing to its flexibility and resilience,” said Dr Karuna Malhotra, aesthetic physician, cosmetologist and skin expert, Cosmetic Skin amd Homeo Clinic Rajouri Garden New Delhi.
Over time, collagen makes your joints more flexible making it easier to perform day-to-day activities. “Type 1 and type 2 collagen can be found in various foods for effective results. Type 1 collagen can be obtained from foods like legumes, lentils, seeds, nuts, vegetables, and fruits. Similarly, type 2 collagen is present in plant-based sources like moringa leaves and turmeric powder which is easily accessible in every Indian household,” said Dr Kapoor.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.