What is the difference between scars and hyper pigmentation?

Know how you feel when dinner guests overstay their welcome? Well, that’s exactly what it’s like when acne and hyperpigmentation flare up. These are two skincare terms that everyone wants to avoid as the marks can stay on for ever. Much like everything else, the treatment also differs depending on one’s skin type. In case you are wondering what the differences are, read on.

What are acne scars?

Acne scars develop when one either picks the blemish or deep pimples (cystic acne) lead to changes in the deeper layers of the skin after the pimple has almost healed. Sometimes, it is when not enough collagen is produced to heal the indented scars as due to the inflammation, there is a rush of white blood cells leading to the loss of collagen production. Scars also develop when too much collagen is produced, leading to a raised and bumpy scar.

There are four types of acne scars. These are:

Ice pick scars: Occur due to lack of collagen production.

Acne pigment: These are shallow scars with sharp edges.

Rolling scars: Are scars which are wavy and shallow.

Keloids scars: These are discoloured scars which are raised and bumpy.

What is hyperpigmentation?

Hyperpigmentation is an umbrella term that refers to spots on your skin, which could range from melasma to age or liver spots. Acne scarring too comes under this. The raised dark portion of the acne scar is known as hyperpigmentation. The main cause of the same is too much melanin. When the body starts creating a lot of melanin, the body stores it on the outer layers of the skin, leading to hyperpigmentation. This happens because the melanin acts as a protective shield for the pimple.

Spots eventually fade over time. However, if you are keen on accelerating the fading process, here is what you need to keep in mind.

Your skin type

Dark spot origin

What is the difference between acne scarring and hyperpigmentation?

Acne scarring happens when there is a change in the skin’s texture. When it comes to hyperpigmentation, the texture remains unchanged. However, the colour gets darker. In either of the cases, acne that is active should be treated as quickly as possible to further prevent hyperpigmentation from developing because, as we mentioned earlier, the melanin starts getting stored on the top layer of the skin to act as a protective layer for your pimple.

Here are some prevention tips

Do not pick on your spots or pimples. This is exactly what leads to scarring and the area is inflamed, only for hyperpigmentation to occur.

Apply sunscreen daily whether you are inside or outdoors or when it is just cloudy. Go for a sunscreen that has at least SPF 30, reapply whenever needed.

