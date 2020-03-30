Body lotion and face cream: Know the difference

Stop, right away! Because there is a difference between a body lotion and a face cream. (Photo: Getty) Stop, right away! Because there is a difference between a body lotion and a face cream. (Photo: Getty)

While we love the idea of an efficient beauty routine using three different creams, we are also constantly looking for products that work double-duty effectively. However, the thing about skincare products is that most of them are customised to address particular concerns and everything cannot be applied everywhere. So in case you have been using a single moisturiser on your face and body, we suggest you stop doing that. This is because there is a difference between a body lotion and a face cream.

Read all about it below.

Creams have a high viscosity because they contain more oil than water. (Photo: Getty) Creams have a high viscosity because they contain more oil than water. (Photo: Getty)

What is the difference between a cream and a lotion?

Just like they say, consistency is the key; here, consistency is the answer. While both products do the same task, i.e moisturising, they differ in their oil content. Not only that, they also differ in terms of their viscosity. If you are wondering what that term is, allow us to explain. Viscosity refers to the thickness of the cream or lotion.

Creams have a high viscosity because they contain more oil than water. Thicker than lotion, they usually come in jars and have to be scooped out for application. Creams work best with those who have dry skin because it offers an extra layer of protection. Although lighter variants consisting hyaluronic acid are also available in the market.

Lotions, on the other hand, contain large amounts of purified water, making them low in terms of viscosity. Due to their thinner consistency, they are easier to spread and are usually available in bottles that have a pump or nozzle to avoid spilling. They are effective during summers and humid weather.

A face cream has more active ingredients and is specialised to cater to specific needs such as brightening or hydrating. (Photo: Getty) A face cream has more active ingredients and is specialised to cater to specific needs such as brightening or hydrating. (Photo: Getty)

But they not only differ in terms of consistency, they also cater to different needs. After all, there’s a reason why they are called a ‘face’ cream and a ‘body’ lotion. A face cream has more active ingredients and is specialised to cater to specific needs such as brightening or hydrating. However, body lotions mainly cater to concerns regarding firming or deeply moisturising your body.

While you can swap one with the other on days you run out of a product, it is advised that you do not apply a body cream that will clog the pores of your skin. If you suffer from skin conditions like psoriasis, you might just end up with an inflamed skin. Not only that, they don’t even contain sun protection.

Bottom line, you can use them both on either parts in emergency situations but try not to make it a habit since it could affect your skin in the longer run.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd