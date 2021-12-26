What is keratosis pilaris? A dermatologist suggests dos and don’ts

The quest for smooth, desirable skin is often fuelled with healthy diet, exercise and beauty regime. Often, you may find yourself with concerns of tiny bumps on the skin over parts of your body that you can’t seem to get rid of, regardless of what you do.

It may be a case of keratosis pilaris, said dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta. She clarified, ”Keratosis pilaris is a skin condition that causes patches of rough bumps on the skin and is harmless.”

ALSO READ | Here is the ultimate skin care checklist for you

She took to Instagram to share a few dos and don’ts if you suspect you may be suffering from this condition. Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

Dos:

Use a moisturiser containing urea or lactic acid

A moisturiser containing ingredients such as urea or lactic acid can help remove dead skin cells. For people dealing with uneven skin texture, skincare products with these ingredients may help refine texture and provide deep exfoliation without being harsh.

Use a mild cleanser

Cleansers or face washes are usually foamy and give our skin that clean effect. The best way to protect your skin barrier and keep hydration intact is to use a mild cleanser that won’t alter natural pH balance. Using mild cleansers will also not strip off your skin of too much moisture.

Use a humidifier when air feels dry

The key to keeping keratosis pilaris in check is to maintain hydration levels of the skin. To achieve this, it’s advisable to remain in environments that are humid to keep the moisture levels protected. Since it’s not possible to regulate weather conditions, having a humidifier handy is the best way.

Don’ts:

Don’t take long showers and baths

Taking long showers or exposing your skin to water for prolonged periods of time may strip your skin of moisture without you even noticing. While it may be relaxing and soothing to you, if you are dealing with Keratosis Pilaris, it is advisable to avoid it.

Don’t scrub your skin harshly

Keratosis pilaris often causes tiny bumps on the skin which may or may not be red in colour. While it is easy to mistake them for dirt formations, they are usually dead skin cells. Avoid scrubbing your body too harshly with physical exfoliators and products with walnut particles in it, as it may cause damage to the skin barrier.

Don’t bathe more than once a day

We know at times it becomes difficult to avoid multiple showers in a day. It is, however, advisable to limit it to once a day, said Dr Mittal Gupta.

We advise caution while dealing with skin conditions. Visit your dermatologist before self-diagnosing!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!