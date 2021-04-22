What is inside Oscars 2021 goodie bags? Find out

Oscars 2021 is all set to be held in adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines this weekend. For the 19th year in a row, attendees will be given over-the-top goodie bags, also known as “Everyone Wins” nominee gift bags.

Created by the company Distinctive Assets, the bag will contain a range of items like Postmates Don’t Cookbook with a QR code that sends foods from local restaurants, a four-night stay at Golden Spa, a plastic surgery procedure at Art Lipo and personalised investment advice from a venture capitalist. It will also include personal training sessions with a celebrity trainer, a three-night stay at Pater Noster Lighthouse, and a Peta emergency hammer to save dogs trapped in hot cars, according to Vogue.

Apart from this, nominees will be given Cozy Earth loungewear made from sustainably sourced silk and bamboo, Loci sneakers made from repurposed plastic, a Ryst Mask face mask which is also a wristband, socks from London Sock Company, and an anti-racism children’s book Change-Maker Village.

“While the end result may look at first glance like the same cornucopia of fabulous gifts we always assemble, this year’s contents are particularly special. The companies we are featuring embrace diversity, inclusion, health and philanthropy and are giving back to their communities and the world at large in a significant way,” Lash Fary, founder, Distinctive Assets, said in a press release, reported Independent.

“This year’s ‘Everyone Wins’ gift bag is one of my favourites we have ever assembled because it represents a lot more than just a bag full of free stuff. I am truly excited for the nominees to experience it,” Fary was further quoted as saying.

What is the total cost of the goodie bag? While the exact value for this year’s bag is yet to be revealed, last year’s nominees took home gifts worth $225,00 (Rs 16,86,196), according to Forbes.