Friday, February 12, 2021
Should you add dry brushing to your body care routine?

"It boosts body circulation and energy, helps break down cellulite, and exfoliates your skin!"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 12, 2021 11:40:49 am
Dry brushing is great for exfoliating your skin. (Photo: Dr Geetika Mittal/ Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Dry brushing, as the name suggests, includes using a “natural, hard bristle brush to stroke and exfoliate your body”, mentioned Dr Geetika Mittal, a dermatologist.

This skincare step is perfect for winters as it not only exfoliates the skin but also improves the effectiveness of the products you apply after dry-brushing. In fact, as per Healthline, “Dry brushing is a type of Ayurvedic medicine that has been around for centuries.”

Below, check out the many benefits of dry brushing, as shared by Dr Mittal on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

How should you dry brush?

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

There are no specific rules, and you can “either dry brush pre- or post-shower.” She suggested using a non-toxic soap and “gently making long sweeping motions towards the centre of your body, i.e. the heart.”

Begin at the feet and gradually move upward in long, wide circular motions with light hand pressure. Apply more pressure on areas where you have thick skin such as the sole of your feet. “Over your abdomen, brush in circular motions,” she suggested, adding “brush over each area 5-6 times”.

Once you are done, massage and moisturise your skin with oils that suit your skin type. However, those with extremely sensitive skin must steer clear of dry brushing.

What are the benefits of dry brushing?

One of the biggest benefits of dry brushing is that it “supports your lymphatic system and helps the body’s lymphs to fight off infections.” It also prevents swelling and fluid retention.

“It boosts body circulation and energy, helps break down cellulite, and exfoliates your skin!” she further wrote.

Would you like to try?

