What is bakuchiol? It’s time we know about retinol’s alternative

Make way for bakuchiol! It is a life-saver for sure. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Make way for bakuchiol! It is a life-saver for sure. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

If skincare is your thing, we bet you know about retinol. While for all those who are new to this arena, retinol is skincare aficionados’ favourite magical potion. It is a vitamin A derivative responsible for stimulating collagen production and accelerating skin cell renewal to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles. But the ingredient can often be harsh on sensitive skin and cause signs of irritation like redness, peeling, and itching.

Since it doesn’t go down well with certain skin types, the beauty industry researched extensively and did manage to come with an alternative that does not harm the skin. Be prepared, because bakuchiol is soon going to be a big one in the skincare industry.

Scroll down to know everything about this trending skincare ingredient.

What is bakuchiol?

it’s a plant derivative from the seeds and leaves of Eastern Asia’s ‘babchi’ plant. The image shows bakuchiol seeds. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) it’s a plant derivative from the seeds and leaves of Eastern Asia’s ‘babchi’ plant. The image shows bakuchiol seeds.

Bakuchiol, which is pronounced “buh-koo-chee-all”, is simply a plant derivative from the seeds and leaves of Eastern Asia’s ‘babchi’ plant (or psoralea corylifolia). A little FYI, this component has been used for thousands of years in Ayurvedic and Chinese ingredients. A major reason to impose faith and involve it in your skincare regime, isn’t it?

Benefits of bakuchiol

Bakuchiol helps in increasing collagen production stimulation. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Bakuchiol helps in increasing collagen production stimulation. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

While retinol comes from the family of Vitamin A, bakuchiol is derived from a natural plant. However, they have incredibly similar effects, including an increase in collagen production stimulation and reduced hyperpigmentation.

However, unlike retinol, bakuchiol provides these skin benefits without any uncomfortable side-effects. As much as we love retinol, we cannot look over the fact that some skin types struggle with it, particularly in terms of sensitivity, redness and irritation. Retinol also increases the skin’s sensitivity to the sun, meaning it’s best used at night only and in the day you have to amp up your SPF.

However, Bakuchiol, is different and can potentially be used by those with more sensitive skin.

Is bakuchiol better than retinol?

Thanks to bakuchiol’s antibacterial properties, it’s also suitable for acne-prone skin as a topical treatment. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

We are pretty sure, this question would be lingering on your mind. Let us tell you that almost all skin types can benefit from the use of bakuchiol. It is ideal for anyone who cannot tolerate retinol, such as patients with sensitive skin or rosacea, or anyone on the lookout for a non-irritant, natural ingredient with anti-ageing benefits. Also, thanks to bakuchiol’s antibacterial properties, it’s also suitable for acne-prone skin as a topical treatment.

How do we apply bakuchiol?

Bakuchiol can be used in the morning or at night, as it does not increase the skin’s sensitivity to the sun. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Bakuchiol can be used in the morning or at night, as it does not increase the skin’s sensitivity to the sun.

Retinol works best when applied at night and like we said, it can flare up sensitive skin. With, bakuchiol you can dive right in!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd