24K gold serum explained: What it does for your skin and how to use it

Skincare is ever-evolving and extremely diverse. So, we were not surprised when we learnt about the 24K gold serum. But we were intrigued and wanted to know more. For starters, though, 24 K gold serum, as the name suggests, incorporates particles of pure 24-karat gold along with other active ingredients. It is marketed for its potential to provide several benefits for the skin.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Now let’s get down to the what’s and how’s of it

What is 24k Gold Serum?

Dr Akriti Gupta, cosmetic dermatologist at Jivisha Clinic, New Delhi, explained that 24k gold serum consists of pure gold particles. “Gold has been used in skincare for centuries, particularly in ancient civilisations like Egypt. The active ingredients may include hyaluronic acid, vitamins (like C and E), peptides, botanical extracts, and other hydrating and anti-ageing components,” said Dr Gupta.