24K gold serum explained: What it does for your skin and how to use it

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Skincare is ever-evolving and extremely diverse. So, we were not surprised when we learnt about the 24K gold serum. But we were intrigued and wanted to know more. For starters, though, 24 K gold serum, as the name suggests, incorporates particles of pure 24-karat gold along with other active ingredients. It is marketed for its potential to provide several benefits for the skin.
Now let’s get down to the what’s and how’s of it
What is 24k Gold Serum?
Dr Akriti Gupta, cosmetic dermatologist at Jivisha Clinic, New Delhi, explained that 24k gold serum consists of pure gold particles. “Gold has been used in skincare for centuries, particularly in ancient civilisations like Egypt. The active ingredients may include hyaluronic acid, vitamins (like C and E), peptides, botanical extracts, and other hydrating and anti-ageing components,” said Dr Gupta.
Dr Jatin Mittal, co-founder, skin expert, and cosmetologist at Abhivrit Aesthetics, New Delhi, shared the potential benefits
Anti-inflammatory properties: Gold is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce redness and inflammation and calm acne.
Anti-ageing benefits: The presence of gold particles can enhance collagen production, which is crucial for maintaining skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Gold can also improve blood circulation, which helps in cell regeneration and can make the skin look more youthful and radiant.
Hydration: Many 24k gold serums contain hyaluronic acid, which is a powerful humectant. It helps to retain moisture in the skin, keeping it plump and hydrated.
Brightening effects: The reflective particles of gold can give the skin an instant glow and luminosity. Ingredients like vitamin C in the serum can help brighten the skin over time by reducing hyperpigmentation and dark spots.
Antioxidant properties: Gold has antioxidant properties that can protect the skin from environmental damage and free radicals, which contribute to premature ageing.
Luxury experience: The use of 24k gold in skincare also provides a luxurious and pampering experience, often making it a sought-after product for those looking to indulge in high-end skincare.
Dr Gupta shared that the application is similar to any other skincare serum.
Cleanse: Start with a clean face to ensure the serum can penetrate deeply into the skin.
Apply toner: Use a toner to balance the skin’s pH and prepare it for the serum.
Serum application: Apply a few drops of the 24k gold serum to your face and neck. Gently massage it using upward and outward motions.
Moisturise: Follow up with a moisturiser to lock in the serum and keep the skin hydrated.
Sunscreen: If using during the day, apply sunscreen as the last step to protect your skin from UV damage.
Always perform a patch test before using a new skincare product, especially one with active ingredients like gold, to check for any allergic reactions or sensitivity, advised Dr Mittal. “For best results, use the serum consistently as part of your daily skincare routine. Store the serum in a cool, dry place to maintain its efficacy,” said Dr Mittal.
24k gold serums can be a valuable addition to a skincare routine, especially for those looking to address signs of ageing and achieve a radiant complexion, added Dr Gupta.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.