What does it mean when your skin is ‘purging’?

We love our skincare routine. In fact, over the years, we have tried and tested so many products we have invariably assumed that our skincare regime is on point. But, what do you do with your skincare when your skin doesn’t care?

You have brought a new skincare product with the hope of making your skin more glowy, moisturised or even hydrated. You completely devote yourself to it and the next thing you see is you are on a full breakout-spree. What does this mean?

Well, in simple words you might just be amidst the phenomenon “skin purging.”

Your skin starts purging when a skincare product accelerates your breakout processor in a way it multiplies the process of pimple formation by clogging your pores. These are the pimples which are under the surface (called microcomedones). Microcomedones come up on your skin surface making your skin look unruly. In a way, the product that causes to do that increases the cell turnover. Basically, it is an adjustment period of your skin to the new product before it gets better and clearer.

You might be assuming that it is a breakout. But, it is not.

Skin purging and breakouts don’t look the same, at least slightly. While acne breakouts can range from blackheads to cysts, papules to whiteheads, these sink deeper into your skin and are tender bumps underneath. However, purging appears a lot like small skin-coloured bumps and often look like blackheads right under the surface of the skin. Anti-ageing products or products containing elements like glycolic acid, salicylic acid and retinoids frequently cause skin purging.

Is everyone prone to skin purging? No. Unfortunately, all our skin experiences never line-up to be similar, it occurs mostly to those who have frequent breakouts or are going through a detoxification process like a diet change or a lifestyle switch.

When your skin is purging, there is no way to stop it but just be patient and let it pass its course. It all depends on your skin-renewal cycle. But, on average, it lasts anywhere between 4-6 weeks. (The skin cells work constantly to replace themselves.)

If your skin is purging, you might also be tempted to ditch the product all at once because things don’t seem to be getting any better. While one can do that, we would suggest it is best to let it run its course. If you want to calm your skin down it is best to go for anti-inflammatory products but the best solution is to consult your dermatologist. Do not go for newer products to control the purge. It will only make the situation and your skin worse.

Remember, patience is a virtue and getting good skin is not an overnight process.

