Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
What are milia or white pimples?

"Milia are obstructed glands. They look like tiny whiteheads on the top but they are not pimples" said Dr Kiran Sethi, a dermatologist

Milia occur when keratin gets trapped beneath the surface of the skin. (Photo: Freepik)

Do you have tiny white bumps on your face that won’t go away for months? These small bumps can be milia according to an expert.

Dr Kiran Sethi, a dermatologist, in her latest Instagram video talked about milia and if we need to be worried about these tiny bumps. “Milia are obstructed glands. It looks like a tiny whitehead on the top but it is not a pimple,” she said in the video.

Milia are small, dome-shaped bumps that are usually white or yellow. They are usually not itchy or painful. However, they may cause discomfort for some people. Rough sheets or clothing may cause milia to appear irritated and red, she explained in the post.

Also, milia occur when keratin gets trapped beneath the surface of the skin. Keratin is a strong protein that is typically found in skin tissues, hair, and nail cells.

Also Read |Acne is common but not normal, says expert

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Kiran MD (@drkiransays)

 

Often referred to as ‘baby acne, milia can occur in people of all ethnicities or ages. However, they’re most common in newborns.

According to Dr Kiran, cysts are typically found on the face, lips, eyelids, and cheeks. However, they can be found on other parts of the body as well, such as the torso or genitalia.

“They are often confused with a condition called epstein pearls. This condition involves the appearance of harmless white-yellow cysts on a newborn’s gums and mouth,” read her post on Instagram.

Also Read |What are whiteheads and how can you keep them at bay? (Special remedies inside)

Treatment

As per the expert, milia can’t be removed by creams. It can’t be prevented by creams very effectively though.

“We usually remove them with a tiny needle. Sometimes when you remove milia, it can leave a mark. Although that is rare,” she said in her Instagram video.

According to her, milia are fine. They are not a big deal and we only need to worry about it if get infected, which is rare.

“Milia are normal. Please don’t stress over it. Get it treated if you want. Don’t get it treated if you don’t want it,” said Dr Kiran.

