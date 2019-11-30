These essential oils will help you relax this weekend

Keep stress at bay with these essential oils. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Keep stress at bay with these essential oils. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Stress and anxiety have become common owing to our fast-paced lives, and have even lead to a rise in stress-related health issues — impacting both mental and physical health. So if you are wondering how to feel relaxed, the answer is aromatherapy.

Aromatherapy has been used since ancient times to promote feelings of calm and relaxation. Inhaling the soothing fragrances and topically applying pure essential oils can help alleviate stress, insomnia and even depression. It is a natural solution which works by stimulating areas of the brain that are responsible for our emotions

How to use essential oils

*The easiest way to use essential oils is to add a few drops of the [preferred oil in your bath water. You can add 10 drops of your favourite essential oil and one cup of Epsom salts to a warm bath.

*You can even sprinkle some on a tissue or handkerchief to smell whenever you feel like.

*If you plan on using essential oils on your skin, you’ll nfirst eed to mix them with a carrier oil such as argan oil or coconut oil. Roughly, five drops of an essential oil is all that’s needed per ounce of carrier oil. You can use the blend as massage oil, or simply apply to pulse points such as your wrist.

Ahead, we list down a few essentials oils that you could stock up to use after a long tiring day to feel calm.

Rose

Rose essential oil is extracted from rose petals and is known to soothe headaches and make one feel relaxed. Owing to its properties, it is also used as a base for many perfumes. Thus, sniffing on this spicy-sweet oil can make you feel upbeat. Moreover, rose is known to help in times of high stress, grief, and depression.

Lavender

When it comes to calming essential oils, lavender is one of the best. Thanks to its appealing fragrance, it lifts up your mood in an instant and is super-relaxing. If you have trouble sleeping, sniffing on this oil will also help.

Lemon

The strong citrusy smell of lemon has been proven to have plenty of stress-relieving benefits. This oil is stimulating, invigorating and promotes a deep sense of well-being. Lemon oil is also known to make one feel calm, and is also used as astringent for detoxifying, and as a disinfectant and anti-fungal.

Spearmint

Spearmint is believed to be the oldest plant of the mint family and has been used traditionally for its digestive properties. It is a multi-purpose essential oil, and continues to be used to soothe ailments such as skin problems, headaches, nausea, vomiting, respiratory issues, and cold symptoms.

Chamomile

Chamomile oil has been used over the years as a natural remedy for insomnia because of its soothing and calming nature. The main benefits of chamomile oil are its ability to calm nerves, fight anxiety and depression as its calming compounds help boost mood and eliminate stress.

