Wednesday or Thursday: When is Bhai Dooj in India in 2022?

Bhai Dooj Date 2022: Bhai Dooj, a day celebrating the pious bond between a brother and a sister, is celebrated every year following Diwali. On this day, sisters pray for a long, happy and prosperous life for their brothers, by performing the auspicious tika ceremony. In return, the brothers offer them gifts and a promise to protect and look out for them. The festival is known by different names across India like ‘Bhaiya Dooj‘, ‘Bhau Beej‘, ‘Bhatra Dwitiya‘, ‘Bhai Dwitiya‘, ‘Bhathru Dwithiya‘, ‘Bhai Phota‘, etc.

It is observed year on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month of the Hindi calendar. While it is usually celebrated two days after Diwali, it will be celebrated three days after Diwali this year. As such, instead of October 26, Bhai Dooj will be observed on October 27, which is a Thursday.

“Govardhan Puja has been rescheduled for October 26 due to a partial solar eclipse on October 25. Similarly, Bhai Dooj has been moved up a day to October 27,” Pandit Jagannath Guruji said, explaining the reason behind the shift in dates.

According to astrologer Chirag Daruwalla, the auspicious time to celebrate the festival of Bhai Dooj begins at 2:34 PM on Wednesday and ends at 1:18 PM – 3:30 PM on Thursday.

As per Hindu mythology, Yamraj, the God of Death, was being called by his sister Yamuna but he was unable to visit her. After frantic efforts, he met her and was welcomed with delectable dishes. Yamuna even applied some tilak on his forehead. Witnessing the love and respect, he asked his sister if she wanted a boon. She asked for one day every year to be dedicated to the Yamraj, for him to come visit her. It is said that this day forth, every year, Bhai Dooj is celebrated and brothers visit their sisters’ houses to offer or seek their blessings.

For the puja, a thali should consist of: A round plate, small diya, roli tika, a little rice, coconut, batashas, sweets and some betel leaves. The sister first applies tika on her brother’s forehead, praying for his safety and prosperity. In return, the brother showers her with gifts, love and warmth. Different households may celebrate it differently and mantras may differ, but at its core, the festival celebrates sibling love.

