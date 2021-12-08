Wedding special: Top bridal make-up trends for 2022

The wedding season is on in full swing and everyone is excited to look their best. But it can be an extremely confusing time for brides when it comes to deciding on the look for their most special day owing to the numerous make-up trends ruling the season.

Make-up trends change every year, and this year is all about glamour end elegance. “Bold, bright looks do not add to the bridal grandeur, and the current trend is ‘less is more’, said Damini Chaturvedi, makeup artist, as she shared some make-up trends set to be popular in 2022.

“Glowing brides will make the prettiest brides in the coming season. 2022 will be the year of classy brides,” said Chaturvedi.

Glass look

A well-set face with muted lips and shimmery eyes completed with the perfect amount of highlighter looks radiant, and will be the most popular trend for brides in 2022.

Dewy skin

Dewy skin creates a soft focus on the selected features of the face and makes it look radiant. It is perfect for brides.

Subtle smokey eyes and bold lips

Bold red lips are a trend that can never grow old, and after all, they are an essential part of bridal makeup. To get that bold yet subtle look, make sure you go for soft eye makeup to make it look even. Also, do not wear heavy jewelry if you have heavy makeup.

Simple yet shimmery look

Instead of relying on the nuances of bright eyes and sparkling eyeshadow, modern brides like to keep things simple. Opt for a smooth base, shimmery eyeshadow and little mascara for that natural look.

Gentle smokey eyes and nude lips

The intense smokey make-up look, that combines modernity and tradition, is for brides who love to experiment. Dark, matte smokey eyeshadow, thickly lined eyes with cheek-coloured contours on the cheeks and collar bones.

*You need to adjust the blush and lip colour to ensure the intense smokey eyes stand out. “Keep the focus on your eyes and keep your lips soft, soothing, and matte,” she suggested.

Some tips to keep in mind when getting ready for your wedding

*Remember, primer is a day saver hence do not apply makeup without a primer.

*Using a highlighter is a must, not just while contouring but also on your collar bones and shoulders.

*Do not overdo your makeup if you have a heavy lehenga. Also, do vise versa in case your bridal lehenga is subtle.

*Keep your hair in a messy bun, which adds to your flair.

*Use matte products, do not overdo shimmery palettes. Remember, less is more.

“An additional tip: keep the contrast of your makeup and lehenga in place. It will help save the day,” said Chaturvedi.

